Rising water levels for rivers Nyamugasani in Kasese, Lhubiriha in Mpondwe at the boarder of DR-Congo, Nyamwamba and Mubuku in Kasese.



Our team on ground, monitoring situation and disseminating early warning messages to the surrounding communities and advisories on safety. pic.twitter.com/kXJYVzUk3s — Uganda Red Cross Soc (@UgandaRedCross) May 19, 2021

Landslides triggered by heavy downpour on Sunday killed three people and left a child injured in the western Ugandan district of Kasese, a humanitarian relief agency said here.Irene Nakasiita, spokesperson for the Uganda Red Cross Society said in a statement that two children were killed and another injured after a landslide partially destroyed a family house at Katulu village. The injured child has been referred to Kilembe Hospital.The spokesperson said a body of a 60-year-old woman was recovered at Katiri, along River Nyamwamba after it was carried out by running water from senior quarters in Kasese town."Red Cross action teams (have been) deployed to support the police in responding to this disaster," said Nakasiita.The Uganda National Meteorological Authority has warned of enhanced rainfall over several parts of the country that could cause disasters such as landslides and floods.Source: XINHUA