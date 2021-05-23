© Wikicommons



Tensions remain high

US military planners pushed for nuclear strikes on mainland China in 1958, classified documents posted online by Daniel Ellsberg of "Pentagon Papers" fame show., according to the document, first reported by the New York Times.Former military analyst Ellsberg posted online the classified portion of a top-secret document on the crisis that had been only partially declassified in 1975.Ellsberg, now 90, is famous for his 1971 leak to US media of a top-secret Pentagon study on the Vietnam war known as the Pentagon Papers.Ellsberg told the Times that he copied the top-secret Taiwan crisis study in the early 1970s, andHad an invasion taken place, General Nathan Twining, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the time, "made it clear that the United States would have used nuclear weapons against Chinese air bases to prevent a successful air interdiction campaign," the document's authors wrote.the document said, paraphrasing Twining.In the event, US president Dwight D. Eisenhower decided to rely initially on conventional weapons.China considers Taiwan to be a rebel province that will one day return to the mainland's fold, by force if necessary.Washington has recognized Beijing since 1979, but maintains relations with Taipei and is its most important military ally.US President Joe Biden is expected to announce his strategy toward China soon, and calls are growing for him to make a clear public commitment to defend Taiwan militarily.A US law requires Washington to help the island defend itself in the event of a conflict, but the United States has pursued a policy of "strategic ambiguity" for decades, refraining from clearly stating what circumstances would lead it to intervene militarily on Taiwan's behalf.