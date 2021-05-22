Presenting its annual World Health Statistics report, the WHO estimated that total deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 were at least 3 million or 1.2 million more than 1.8 million figure officially reported.
"We are likely facing a significant undercount of total deaths directly and indirectly attributed to COVID-19," the U.N. agency said.
With the rising death toll in Latin America and in Asia as new variants spread, the death toll "would truly be two to three times higher," said Samira Asma, WHO's Assistant Director-General in its data and analytics division.
"So I think safely about 6 to 8 million deaths could be an estimate on a cautionary note," Asma told a virtual press briefing.The WHO cited the lack of reliable systems to log deaths in many countries, while in many cases people had died from COVID-19 before they had been tested for the virus.
WHO data analyst William Msemburi said the raised estimates included both unreported COVID-19 deaths as well as indirect deaths such as patients not seeking healthcare for other conditions due to the lack of hospital capacity and restrictions on movements, among other factors.
In the Americas, the number of excess deaths was 1.3 to 1.5 million during 2020, 60% higher then the reported 900,000 COVID-19 death toll in that region.
"The challenge is that the reported COVID-19 [death toll figures] is an undercount of that full impact," Msemburi said.The WHO did not give a breakdown of the figure, referred to by health experts as "excess mortality."
Comment: The majority if this estimated more than 3 million deaths are probably not a direct cause of Covid-19 infection, but a result of fascistic measures and lockdowns implemented by governments in order to create the illusion of a pandemic.
Lockdowns and the inability of many people with chronic diseases to receive medical help resulted in many innocent deaths that are counted as Covid-19 deaths.
Psychological pressure created by the mass media's hysterical propaganda contributed this number being even higher than it otherwise would have been.
The massive vaccination program with experimental and potentially dangerous vaccines, unheard of until now in human history, will probably create even more deaths that will be attributed some new "variants" of the virus.
