At least four persons, including three from a family were killed on Friday afternoon in separate incidents of lightning strike in Odisha.Three persons, including a woman and her three-year-old daughter, died as lightning struck them at Kundurugoda village under Ghatagaon police limits in Keonjhar district.In another lightning mishap, a 38-year-old farmer from MV-64 village under Kalimela block in Malkangiri district died after being struck by lightning. The victim identified as Balai Bairagi was cultivating cropland when the mishap took place, police said.The bereaved family members are being extended Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia aid each from Special Relief Commission's gratuitous relief fund said officials.Odisha with 9 lakh plus strikes accounts for the highest strikes with an average annual casualty of 129, according to Special Relief Commission office sources.Several parts of the state witnessed thundershowers today even as the forecast of a cyclonic storm Yaas likely to hit the state on 26 May and related preparedness was initiated.