One of the most beautiful seaside towns of Turkey, Ayvalık in the Aegean province of Balıkesir, woke up Friday to a severe storm that paralyzed life both at sea and on land.The severe storm that started around 6 a.m. in Ayvalık, Balıkesir, caused serious material damage in the district, Cunda Island, Sarımsaklı and Altınova.A fisherman fell into the sea from a boat about to sink during the storm, but his health is in a good condition.Municipal workers were working to clear debris, and damage assessment was underway in the district.The municipality of Ayvalık tweeted a help line number to help address the needs of residents.Balıkesir was not the only place the storm hit. Many cities in western and northwestern Turkey were also affected by heavy rainfall.and pieces that broke off from the boats hit the shore. Fishermen came to the coastline and tried to save their boats from the storm.Authorities warned that heavy rainfall may occur Friday afternoon and night in the east of the Marmara, the western Black Sea and some other provinces.In the statement made by the General Directorate of Meteorology, they said very strong rain is expected in Kocaeli, Sakarya and Bilecik from the eastern Marmara, in Düzce, Bolu, Karabük, Zonguldak, Bartın and Kastamonu from the western Black Sea, and in the inner and western parts of Sinop, Çankırı and Kırıkkale.The statement also advised the importance of caution against possible sudden floods, lightning and strong short-term storms.