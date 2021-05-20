Yes, it's 2021, and we're still talking about microaggressions. You know why? Because there is always room to DO BETTER. We want to improve, and we know you do too. Here are some things you may not have known are microaggressions:Punching someone is typically seen as a "macroaggression," but when done with a tiny little fist, it becomes a microaggression. Always be aware of this if you have very tiny hands. Unless you're punching a Nazi. Then it's OK.Admit it-- we've all done this at one time or another! Sometimes when we get caught up in the heat of the moment while protesting injustice, we toss a Molotov cocktail through a window. Did you know that can be seen as a microaggression if the owner is a person of color? Just something to be aware of.If you find yourself having less melanin than others around you, stop. Look. Listen. Be more considerate of your skin color.(without, you know, doing blackface or anything. That's even worse).If you have a black friend, that's a clear microaggression against BIPOC individuals around you. You're basically saying "your only value is as a token minority to make me feel better about myself."If you don't have a black friend, that's a clear microaggression against BIPOC individuals around you. You're basically saying "black people don't exist and I don't care about you at all."Now-- go forth and BE BETTER.