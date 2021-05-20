Mount Etna eruption
© YouTube/Global News (screen capture)
Mount Etna lit up the early morning sky on Wednesday with spectacular displays of eruptions to the dawn chorus of birds. Video from Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology shows Europe's most active volcano shooting columns of lava into the morning sky. INGV Vulcani said the eruption began at 5:12 am, and posted this footage showing the eruption at Etna's southeast crater.