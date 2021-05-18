Funnel clouds were captured forming in the Burnham-On-Sea area on Sunday (May 16th) when heavy showers swept through Somerset.Reader Darren Cornish shot the photo above of a funnel cloud forming out of the stormy skies.And Andy Popham captured the video below over the village of Mark near Burnham-On-Sea.A funnel cloud is a funnel-shaped cloud of condensed water droplets, associated with a rotating column of wind and extending from the base of a cloud but not reaching the ground or a water surface. Funnel clouds form most frequently in association with thunderstorms.The swirling clouds are the precursors to small tornadoes if they develop and hit the ground, which these didn't.The Burnham-On-Sea area has seen a mixture of heavy showers and sunshine over the weekend.