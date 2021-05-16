Geopolitical Projection

would pale in comparison to the 2003 US invasion and occupation of Iraq alone, in which a million Iraqis died.

The US is already at Conflict with China

In June 2012, six Uighurs reportedly tried to hijack a plane from Hotan to Urumqi before they were overpowered by passengers and crew.



There was bloodshed in April 2013 and in June that year, 27 people died in Shanshan county after police opened fire on what state media described as a mob armed with knives attacking local government buildings



At least 31 people were killed and more than 90 suffered injuries in May 2014 when two cars crashed through an Urumqi market and explosives were tossed into the crowd. China called it a "violent terrorist incident".



It followed a bomb and knife attack at Urumqi's south railway station in April, which killed three and injured 79 others.



In July, authorities said a knife-wielding gang attacked a police station and government offices in Yarkant, leaving 96 dead. The imam of China's largest mosque, Jume Tahir, was stabbed to death days later.



In September about 50 died in blasts in Luntai county outside police stations, a market and a shop. Details of both incidents are unclear and activists have contested some accounts of incidents in state media.



Some violence has also spilled out of Xinjiang. A March stabbing spree in Kunming in Yunnan province that killed 29 people was blamed on Xinjiang separatists, as was an October 2013 incident where a car ploughed into a crowd and burst into flames in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

The US funds these opposition groups through a variety of organizations, foundations, and agencies including the NED.

...for 15 years working with NED resources we worked to strengthen Malaysian opposition parties and guess what happened two months ago [2018]? After 61 years they won. I visited and I was sitting there with many of the leaders - the new leaders of this government. Guess what the first step - really one of the first steps the new government took? It froze Chinese infrastructure investments.

If there is a "rules-based" international order - the US had demonstrated that it itself is the greatest danger to it