Western countries are developing rules without the consent of the rest of the international community, and are both undermining and circumventing the United Nations. That's according to Sergey Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Minister.Speaking on Wednesday at a joint press conference in Moscow with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Lavrov reiterated Russia's support for the organization, and criticized those who take individual approaches, instead of using established collective decision-making mechanisms.In particular, he noted that some countries engage in "illegitimate actions," such as using force "without the approval by the UN Security Council," as well as unilaterally imposing sanctions.In his opinion, the idea of 'rules' causes damage to the coordinating role of the UN, and has caused an imbalance in the architecture of global governance.In February, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova echoed the same sentiment, when she accused Western countries of resolving global problems in a private group without inviting both Russia and China.