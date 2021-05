© AFP/Hasan Sarbakhshian



Tens of thousands of Muslims in Iran and across the Middle East took part in Friday'sIranian Jewish leaders have joined in the protests, calling on Jews, Muslims and Christians alike tohas expressed his support for International Quds (Jerusalem) Day and accused Israel's leaders of exploiting the ancient religion of Judaism in pursuit of their own goals."Zionists have been exploiting Judaism to achieve their own goals," Hamami Lalehzar said , speaking to Fars News Agency on Saturday.The rabbi, who also works as a medical doctor and has helped to author official religious textbooks for students at Iran's special high schools for the Jewish minority, emphasised thatHe suggested that confronting Zionism was a religious and a human duty, and compared the modern-day resistance to Israel to Prophet Moses' struggle against the Egyptian Pharaoh's oppression of the Israelites.Hamami Lalehzar stressed that religious Jews find the "brutal behaviours and crimes of the Zionist regime" completely unacceptable, and have taken part in campaigns against it, including International Quds Day.He added that the scale of the day of protest has been growing every year.Hamami Lalehzar is the second senior Iranian Jewish leader to express support for International Quds Day. On Friday, Dr. Siyamak More Sedgh, the sole Jewish lawmaker in Iran's Islamic Consultative Assembly parliament, called on all Monotheistic believers to stand up to the "Zionist regime," and stressed thatMore Sedgh has been derided by Israeli media in the past as Iran's "No.1 Jew" over his regular criticism of Israel. "terrorist garrison" on Friday, and said that it was a "collective responsibility" for people to fight against "this regime."A 2016 census showed thatBefore 1979, over 100,000 Jews lived in Iran, with many fleeing the country for Israel in the aftermath of the Islamic Revolution, only to suffer discrimination in their new home country.In Iran, the remaining Jewish community enjoys freedom of religion, operates synagogues, Torah classes, and special educational institutions, including elementary, middle and high schools. In addition , although Iran has strict laws against the production, sale and consumption of alcohol, its Jewish community is allowed to make and consume Sabbath wine.with multiple books in the Bible referencing the life ofIn 537 BC, after freeing Jewish slaves from the Babylonians, Persian King Cyrus the Great allowed those who wanted to to return to their homes in ancient Judah, while those who chose to remain were granted citizenship and allowed to rebuild their religious shrines in Persia itself. Jews were able to maintain significant religious and economic freedoms after the Islamic conquest of Persia in the 7th century as well.