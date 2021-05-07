Earth Changes
Indonesia's Sinabung volcano erupts, spewing massive column of smoke and ash up to 2,800 metres high
France24
Fri, 07 May 2021 19:16 UTC
The volcano in North Sumatra province started belching ash and volcanic material at 9 am and the eruption lasted almost six minutes, a local geological agency said.
Images showed a thick column of ash spewing from the inside of Sinabung towards the east.
No evacuation orders have been issued, and there has been no reported flight disruption.
Authorities have instructed residents to avoid a five-kilometre radius around the crater, a zone that has been left unoccupied for years as volcanic activity increased.
"Residents and tourists should not do any activity around Mount Sinabung or relocated villages because the volcanic activities remain high," Muhammad Nurul Asrori, an official at Mount Sinabung monitoring post told AFP, adding that the volcano alert status remains unchanged at level three.
Sinabung, a 2,460-metre (8,070-foot) volcano, was dormant for centuries before roaring back to life in 2010 when an eruption killed two people.
After another period of inactivity, it erupted again in 2013 and has remained highly active since.
Indonesia -- an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands and islets -- has nearly 130 active volcanoes.
It sits on the "Ring of Fire", a belt of tectonic plate boundaries circling the Pacific Ocean where frequent seismic activity occurs.
Source: AFP
- Spleen-to-liver signals control systemic inflammation, rat study reveals
- COVID vaccines: Necessity, efficacy and safety
- Best of the Web: New Report Sheds Light on Vaccine Doomsday Cult
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Smokers Get Less Covid | Covid Cases in India | Mental Health Crisis
- Dr. Mercola threatened into removing all articles on his site related COVID-19, Vitamins D, C and Zinc
- Significant jump this week in reported injuries, deaths after COVID vaccine
- US officials: Anxiety drove vaccine reactions in 5 states
- Censored: National Vaccine Information Center
- Five therapeutic properties of medicinal mushrooms
- Legionnaires' disease outbreak in New Jersey's prisons kept quiet by state officials
- Best of the Web: Indian study finds smokers and people in blood group O less vulnerable to Covid-19
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Best Reasons Not to Get a Covid Shot
- Best of the Web: Is the coronavirus vaccine a ticking time-bomb?
- Covid's IFR just keeps dropping
- MIT researchers challenge indoor social distancing rules: 'No safer at 60 feet than 6 feet'
- Covid can cause more pregnancy complications than thought - but only if the woman is suffering symptoms
- New study on face-masks highlights problems with safety and efficacy
- Covid19: Prior infection vs vaccination
- Army's own vaccine that could fight COVID variants begins clinical trials
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Kids and Covid Shots
- You can hold your ground against critical theory
- The Myth of Authority
- The virtuous narcissist
- When Men Behave Badly - A review
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mary Balogh: The Meaning and Purpose of Romance
- Anesthesia works by changing the brain's rhythms says new research
- Mice master complex thinking with a remarkable capacity for abstraction
- Taking sex differences in personality seriously
- How dreams change under authoritarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Tom Costello: Yes, Virginia, There Is a Left-wing Authoritarianism!
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study says ignorance and overconfidence affect intuitive thinking
- New study reveals brain basis of psychopathy
- The Slave, The Orator & The Emperor: Stoicism in the age of Covid and other insanities
- New blueprint of brain connections uncovers extensive reach of central regulator
- We have many more than five senses — here's how to make the most of them
- The "mind viruses" creating social justice warriors
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Campy Covers, Deep Psychology: Discover a Most Surprising Oasis of Virtue and Values
- Blood and soul: An essay in metagenetics
- Best of the Web: Michel Foucault, most-cited academic ever and father of woke ideology, outed as pedophile
- New study says hypnosis changes the way our brain processes information
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
- Cattle in rural Oregon again found dead, mutilated amid strange circumstances
- Mystery over sheep standing in concentric circles
- US Navy releases footage of pyramid-shaped 'UFOs'
- Drones that swarmed US warships are still unidentified, Navy chief says
- US military and spy agencies blocking government investigators of UFO sightings
- Former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, speaks out about the UFO phenomenon
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- Pentagon sort of but not really admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may 'change our lives forever,' expert says
- Intriguing cigar-shaped object spotted hovering motionless above California
- String of lights seen in sky near Charlotte sparks UFO debate. What was it?
- Airline pilots capture video of 'extremely bright UFO' during flight in Pakistan
- US Government paid millions to chase UFOs and werewolves
- CIA releases UFO 'Black Vault' documents early: How to see them online
- The truth is in there? 'All' of the CIA's files on UFOs are now available for download
- US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs thanks to coronavirus relief bill
- Harvard professor says alien technology visited Earth in 2017
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu, Hawaii appeared to drop into ocean
Rally for freedom, London, 24 April 2021
Hierarchies make some people dependent on others, blame the dependent for their dependency, and then use that dependency as a justification for further exercise of authority.
- Martha Ackelsberg
