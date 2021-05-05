Coloradans gathered indoors in groups of 10 or more people no longer have to wear masks, as long as at least 80 percent of the people present are fully vaccinated, according to a press release from the governor.
Vaccinated individuals must have proof of their inoculation. The governor did not, however, specify what type of proof will be required.
In counties with fewer than 35 cases per 100,000 people masks are not required in most indoor settings.
The mask mandate remains in effect for all schools, child care centers, indoor children's camps, public-facing state government facilities, congregate care facilities, prisons, jails, and emergency medical and health care settings, according to the governor's office.
There is not, however, an outdoor mask mandate. According to CBS 4 Denver, Colorado never implemented an outdoor mask requirement throughout the pandemic.
Polis amended and extended the mask mandate as it was set to expire this weekend, according to The Denver Channel.
Polis encouraged Coloradans to get vaccinated, writing that it will allow the state to "return back to normal."
"Vaccines not only protect you and your loved ones from getting this deadly virus but also allows Colorado to return back to normal," Polis wrote in a press release.According to the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, more than 1.9 million Coloradans are fully vaccinated.
"Reaching a high level of immunity is what will allow for a life without masks, but before that is possible, many more Coloradans need to get vaccinated," he added.
A number of states have rolled back their coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks, as the number of vaccinated Americans continues to increase.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced last week that indoor venue capacities for weddings, proms, funerals and music performances would be increased to 50 percent of their total capacities.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Friday that indoor dining in New York City would increase to 75 percent capacity beginning May 7.
Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that it is safe for fully vaccinated people to be outside without a mask, but only in small groups.
Comment: People are being coerced and manipulated to accept dangerous Covid vaccines that will supposedly protect them from a virus that has a 99.98% survival rate; gaslighted to accept and believe savior policies that are, in reality, based on an artificially manufactured crisis.
A state of fear and shock has been induced in the general population to strip away many rights, and to impose even greater control over people's everyday lives. Asking people to prove their vaccination status in order to engage in social life and continue with their normal activities is nothing more techno-fascism disguised as care for public health.
