He also provided another letter dated April 17 from the Someren Glen senior care center to its staff, residents, and residents' families. The Centennial facility's letter said CPDHE had overruled the cause of death findings by attending physicians in order to list seven deaths as being caused by COVID-19.This will come as a surprise to absolutely no one. In March, the scientific advisor to the Italian Minister of Health stated: "On re-evaluation by the National Institute of Health, only 12 per cent of death certificates have shown a direct causality from coronavirus, while 88 per cent of patients who have died have at least one pre-morbidity - many had two or three."
The same thing has been going on in Colorado. The Department of Heath said:
"We classify a death as confirmed when there was a case who had a positive SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) laboratory test and then died. We also classify some deaths as probable," their statement said.
That method changed, however, on Friday. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and CDPHE announced that going forward, cases in which people had COVID-19 and died of another cause will be recorded separately from the deaths that were caused by COVID-19.And with the new counting protocol, poof! Colorado's COVID death count dropped overnight from 1,019 to 878.
In a separate story, it was reported that the governor has ordered the state's Department of Health to stop tinkering with the numbers:
Polis said when there is a gray area, state officials should rely on the ruling from the coroner or physicians and that "nobody behind a desk should ever second-guess a coroner or an attending physician that lists the cause of death on a certificate."
"I've told [CDPHE] to make sure they're very clear in their reporting," he said.
Polis added that there are only a few cases where the official cause of death isn't clear.
In its defense, the Department of Health said they were just doing what CDC told them to do. Exactly. CDC told them to inflate the numbers and they did. Colorado is just one state of 50, a smaller one at that. One wonders where the COVID death numbers would stand if all of the states adjusted their numbers to reflect reality instead of political diktats.
"What the people of Colorado want to know is not who died with COVID, but who died of COVID-19," Polis said.
Scaremongers like Orthomyxo have pushed back against the mountain of evidence that deaths were being over-counting, even insisting that, if anything, deaths have been under- counted. The truth is becoming harder and harder to deny. And that must infuriate the Orthos of this world who have been frenetically trying to keep us all in panic mode.
Speculation regarding the motives of the scaremongers abounds. Some have suggested that it is in progressives' interest to keep the population terrified, because they believe terrified voters will turn on the bad orange man in November.