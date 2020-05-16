He also provided another letter dated April 17 from the Someren Glen senior care center to its staff, residents, and residents' families. The Centennial facility's letter said CPDHE had overruled the cause of death findings by attending physicians in order to list seven deaths as being caused by COVID-19.

"We classify a death as confirmed when there was a case who had a positive SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) laboratory test and then died. We also classify some deaths as probable," their statement said.

That method changed, however, on Friday. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and CDPHE announced that going forward, cases in which people had COVID-19 and died of another cause will be recorded separately from the deaths that were caused by COVID-19.

Polis said when there is a gray area, state officials should rely on the ruling from the coroner or physicians and that "nobody behind a desk should ever second-guess a coroner or an attending physician that lists the cause of death on a certificate."

"I've told [CDPHE] to make sure they're very clear in their reporting," he said.

Polis added that there are only a few cases where the official cause of death isn't clear.



"What the people of Colorado want to know is not who died with COVID, but who died of COVID-19," Polis said.

CDC told them to inflate the numbers and they did