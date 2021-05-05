Courthouse
© Paul Strauser/ Flickr
Parents in a Dallas-area school district decisively elected two candidates Saturday dedicated to pushing back against critical race theory indoctrination in classrooms.

The controversial race for two seats on the Carroll Independent School District school board, located primarily in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, focused on the district's embrace of critical race theory after videos went viral of two students who sang the n-word with rap lyrics in 2018. Legacy media, leftist administration officials and vocal left-wing parents demanded the schools adopt measures to rid the district of "institutional racism" in response, as opposed to pleas students be shielded from slur-laced rap music.

Three years later after the videos went viral provoking a radical embrace of state-sanctioned racism masquerading as anti-racism, parents elected two new school board members to reclaim their local schools from the left-wing indoctrination.

Cameron "Cam" Bryan, a civil engineer and father of four, captured one seat with 68 percent of the vote. Hannah Smith, an attorney and mother of four, won the other seat up for grabs with 69 percent of the vote.

"Southlake, we did it!" Smith told her supporters at a victory party Saturday, according to The Texan. "I'm so grateful to the voters for their confidence in me. The goodness of the people of Southlake is on display for the whole country to see."

Bryan declared the decisive wins a mandate to restore the district's focus on academic excellence, not leftist politics.

"They can't argue with us," Bryan said, reported by The Texan. "Hannah and I will be leaders, and we've got your back."

The two new school board members will take their seats on May 12. Their local triumph marks the early stages of an escalating movement to reclaim K-12 schools infected by the racism of critical race theory as a new cultural Tea Party brewing more than 10 years after grassroots activists disillusioned by the Obama administration gave rise to the first.

Parents across the country are beginning to organize at the local level after progressives have taken control of municipal institutions to implement their woketopian agenda that redefines the United States as a racist empire rooted in white supremacy.

Parents Defending Education, a new group to foster similar local organization and political action, formed earlier this year to rid K-12 education of leftist critical race theory.