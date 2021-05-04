© Cairngorm Mountain Scotland



as the unusually cold climate shows no sign of letting up.

A blanket of snow has fallen across the Scottish Highlands as a chill sweeps the country in May.Gary Hodgson, who owns a walking company up in the Highlands, said that 'it is still winter' as he shared a picture of the white stuff on Coire Cas car park in Aviemore this morning.Al-fresco drinking and dining is clearly off the cards at The Cairngorm Cafe, as the snap shows outdoor tables and chairs covered in a blanket of snow.It is the second year in a row that April's sunshine hours have broken the existing record.Mike Kendon, senior scientist at the Met Office's National Climate Information Centre, said: "April has been an incredibly notable month in terms of the statistics. Despite temperatures remaining stubbornly low in many areas, long days of sunshine was the norm and well ahead of averages, especially in northern England, Wales and Scotland."A long, prolonged spell of dry and settled conditions was only interrupted by a wet few days in western Scotland in the first half of the month, and cold nights have been the norm across the UK, especially in northern England and Scotland, with the lowest reading coming in at - 9.4°C at Tulloch Bridge on 12 April."Areas of high pressure have become established over or around the UK, feeding-in cold conditions and creating clear nights allowing any heat to escape. The high pressure has tended to prevent April shower activity that we might more typically expect to see at this time of year. The clear skies by day have allowed temperatures to rise in strong spring sunshine, only to be lost again over night. Early in the month we saw a cold plunge of Arctic maritime air bringing wintry showers with lying snow in some locations, particularly northern Scotland."