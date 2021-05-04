snow
Snow flurries swept across north and west Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, on May 3.

Andre Arani recorded this footage of the heavy snowfall seen south of Gros Morne National Park.

The footage shows a squirrel having a meal, seemingly unbothered by the large snowflakes accumulating on its fur, and other adorable critters. Arani told Storyful this video was recorded after a "long stretch of mild conditions."

NTV news meteorologist Eddie Sheerr reported that the area will see "periods of light snow and flurries," and said there should be some sunny breaks.


Credit: @earthspace101 via Storyful