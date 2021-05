Snow flurries swept across north and west Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, on May 3.The footage shows a squirrel having a meal, seemingly unbothered by the large snowflakes accumulating on its fur, and other adorable critters. Arani told Storyful this video was recorded after a "long stretch of mild conditions." NTV news meteorologist Eddie Sheerr reported that the area will see "periods of light snow and flurries," and said there should be some sunny breaks.Credit: @earthspace101 via Storyful