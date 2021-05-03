© Chris Spears



You've heard the old saying that April showers bring May flowers, right? That is true to an extent but May also brings plenty of snow to Colorado, especially in the higher elevations outside of Denver.Snow started falling late Sunday in the mountains west of Denver and became more widespread overnight as colder air filtered into the region. That lowered the snow level to just above 6,000 feet.The snow was heavy and wet due to air temperatures hanging around the freezing mark. Thankfully most roads were just wet or a little slushy in the foothillsCoal Creek Canyon - 4.6″Bailey - 4.5″East of Conifer - 4.5″Silver Plume - 2.5″Breckenridge - 2″SW Lakewood - 0.7″As of late Monday morning the snow level was fluctuating between 5,500 and 6,500 feet around metro Denver. Temperatures were holding in the 30s around the city.