© Yonhap



Unseasonal snow fell over parts of Gangwon Province over the weekend, an unlikely event for May, when early summer weather is typically seen across the country. It is the first time in 22 years that it has snowed in Korea in the month of May.. An influx of strong wind from the east concentrated a pack of rain clouds in mountainous regions within the province, the weather agency said.The national weather agency had issued a heavy snow alert for mountainous regions within Gangwon Province as of 9:10 p.m. Saturday.Regions surrounding the Taebaek mountain range were met with light to heavy snow, while other cities and counties were showered with rain from Saturday midnight to 6 a.m. Sunday.More than 18 centimeters of snow fell on Guryongryeong, and 1.6 centimeters of snow blanketed Daegwanryeong. The precipitation reached 61.6 millimeters for Jinbuyeong, 58.5 millimeters for Misiryeong, 49 millimeters in Sokcho, 38 millimeters in Yangyang and 28.98 millimeters for Gangneung.The heavy snow alert had been lifted as of 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The weather agency warned weather would stay relatively cold and that thunderstorms could prevail in Gangwon Province throughout the day Sunday.