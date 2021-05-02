© prisongeneric



"The goal is to increase incentives for the incarcerated population to practice good behavior and follow the rules while serving their time, and participate in rehabilitative and educational programs, which will lead to safer prisons. Additionally, these changes would help to reduce the prison population by allowing incarcerated persons to earn their way home sooner."

"You don't have to be good to get good time credits. People who lose good time credits for misconduct get them back, they don't stay gone. They could be a useful device for managing the population if they had more teeth in them. But they don't. They're in reality just a giveaway."

"He's doing it on his own authority, instead of the will of the people through their elected representatives or directly through their own votes. This is what I call Newsom's time off for bad behavior. He's putting us all at greater risk and there seems to be no end to the degree to which he wants to do that."

California is giving 76,000 inmates, including violent and repeat felons, the opportunity to leave prison earlierinstead of the one-fifth that had been in place since 2017. That includes nearlyThe new rules take effect Saturday but it will be months or years before any inmates go free earlier. Corrections officials say the goal is to reward inmates who better themselves while critics said the move will endanger the public.Under the change,That's an increase from the current time-served credit of one-third of their sentence. The same increased release time will apply to nearlythe corrections department projected.Also as of Saturday, all minimum-security inmates in work camps, including those in firefighting camps, will be eligible for the same month of earlier release for every month they spend in the camp, regardless of the severity of their crime.The changes were approved this week by the state Office of Administrative Law. Department spokeswoman Dana Simas said in a statement:Simas provided the emergency regulations and estimates of how many inmates they will affect at the request of The Associated Press.Simas said the department was granted authority to make the changes through the rulemaking process and under the current budget.The department now must submit permanent regulations next year. They will be considered a public hearing and opportunity for public comment.Kent Scheidegger, legal director of the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation that represents crime victims, saidRepublican state Sen. Jim Nielsen, who once headed the state parole board, criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration for unilaterally deciding to make the changes.The population has been declining since the high court's decision, starting when the state began keeping lower-level felons in county jails instead of state prisons. In 2014, voters reduced penalties for property and drug crimes. Two years later, voters approved allowing earlier parole for most inmates.Before the pandemic hit, the population had dropped to 117,00 inmates. In the last year, 21,000 more have left state prisons — with about half being held temporarily in county jails.Meantime, officials announced in mid-April that they will close a second prison as a result of the dwindling population, fulfilling a promise made by Newsom.Officials announced last fall thatMany Democratic lawmakers and advocacy groups have been calling for further releases or shorter sentences. Californians United for a Responsible Budget, for instance, earlier in April said the state should shutter at least 10 more of its 35 prisons.