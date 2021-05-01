Earth Changes
Central Russia experiences record spring snow, as Crimea suffers exceptionally cold April
Electroverse.net
Fri, 30 Apr 2021 14:52 UTC
"After the recent warm days, there was a breeze of cold," is how hmn.ru puts it — and to paraphrase the rest, as the translation gets jumbled, the last week of April was not only cool in and around the Moscow region, but conditions were akin to those suffered in the depths of winter, with substantial snowfall totals to match.
Eastern regions reportedly saw the greatest snow cover, which lingered on the ground for some time, long enough for children to make snowmen and have snowball fights.
While Pavlovsky Posad received even more snow, "and we can already talk about records," continues the hmn.ru article. In just a few hours, 17 cm (6.7 inches) of snow had accumulated in the city — the highest ever recorded in books dating back to 1941. As the morning hours progressed the snow subsided to 9 cm, and by late-afternoon there was barely a trace left; however, in the 80 years of records, "there has never been such a snow cover in the second half of April."
Even higher totals still were reported by gismeteo.ru, including the 20+cm (7.9 inches) registered in Plavsk.
CRIMEA SUFFERING EXCEPTIONALLY COLD APRIL
Cold weather is prevailing in nearby Crimea, too.
hmn.ru article, with thermometer readings more often below the climatic norm than above in 2020, too — yet another example of 'the extension of winter' predicted by times of low solar activity.
A real danger of frosts hung over the blossoming Crimea this week, and in central and northern regions of the peninsula, the mercury did indeed touch zero: in the village of Nizhnegorskoye, for example, thermometers sank to 0 degrees Celsius and a ground frost was noted.
This region of the world has been suffering serious anomalous cold of late. The Ukraine is Europe's Breadbasket, and along with the rest of the continent, bone-chilling cold has prevailed for the past few months, causing serious delays to grain plantings, as well as issues to many other crops.
And as anecdotal evidence of Europe's ongoing chill: I'm currently writing this in an unheated trailer (my temporary office) in Central Portugal, and at 07:30 AM my thermometers are reading 5.9C (42F) — that's more than 6C below the seasonal minimum. 'Global warming' continues to be demonized by the IPCC, the MSM, and those hokey pop-scientists, yet heat has only-ever proved beneficial for life on our planet — it's the cold that gets us.