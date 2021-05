CRIMEA SUFFERING EXCEPTIONALLY COLD APRIL

After an historically cold and record-smashingly snowy winter, parts of Russia - namely Siberia - have finally been experiencing a little Spring warmth; or rather they were, before this week's return of the Arctic."After the recent warm days, there was a breeze of cold," is how hmn.ru puts it — and to paraphrase the rest, as the translation gets jumbled, the last week of April was not only cool in and around the Moscow region, but conditions were akin to those suffered in the depths of winter, with substantial snowfall totals to match.Eastern regions reportedly saw the greatest snow cover, which lingered on the ground for some time, long enough for children to make snowmen and have snowball fights.In Kashira, a heavy blanket settled on the morning of April 28.While Pavlovsky Posad received even more snow, "and we can already talk about records," continues the hmn.ru article.As the morning hours progressed the snow subsided to 9 cm, and by late-afternoon there was barely a trace left; however, in the 80 years of records, "there has never been such a snow cover in the second half of April."Cold weather is prevailing in nearby Crimea, too.During the entire month of April the temperature in Simferopol (locatable on the map above) has never exceeded 20C (68F) — an historic feat. And last year was "very similar," reads another hmn.ru article , with thermometer readings more often below the climatic norm than above in 2020, too — yet another example of 'the extension of winter' predicted by times of low solar activity.A real danger of frosts hung over the blossoming Crimea this week, and in central and northern regions of the peninsula, the mercury did indeed touch zero: in the village of Nizhnegorskoye, for example, thermometers sank to 0 degrees Celsius and a ground frost was noted.And as anecdotal evidence of Europe's ongoing chill: I'm currently writing this in an unheated trailer (my temporary office) in Central Portugal, and at 07:30 AM my thermometers are reading 5.9C (42F) — that's more than 6C below the seasonal minimum. 'Global warming' continues to be demonized by the IPCC, the MSM, and those hokey pop-scientists, yet heat has only-ever proved beneficial for life on our planet — it's the cold that gets us.