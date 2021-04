For me, it's the frustration that the public are still largely oblivious to the impending nightmare about to descend on them and their families. And the powerlessness to stop it, like a slow-motion car crash.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Background

Is there a corona pandemic or is there only a PCR-test pandemic? Specifically, does a positive PCR-test result mean that the person tested is infected with Covid-19, or does it mean absolutely nothing in connection with the Covid-19 infection? Do the so-called anti-corona measures, such as the lockdown, mandatory face masks, social distancing, and quarantine regulations, serve to protect the world's population from corona, or do these measures serve only to make people panic so that they believe - without asking any questions - that their lives are in danger, so that in the end the pharmaceutical and tech industries can generate huge profits from the sale of PCR tests, antigen and antibody tests and vaccines, as well as the harvesting of our genetic fingerprints? Is it true that the German government was massively lobbied, more so than any other country, by the chief protagonists of this so-called corona pandemic, Mr. Drosten, virologist at charity hospital in Berlin; Mr. Wieler, veterinarian and head of the German equivalent of the CDC, the RKI; and Mr. Tedros, Head of the World Health Organization or WHO; because Germany is known as a particularly disciplined country and was therefore to become a role model for the rest of the world for its strict and, of course, successful adherence to the corona measures?

It's clear Covid-19 is being used to usher in a regime of complete control over us.

Legal Opportunities

What Interests Are Driving The Great Reset?: A Lawyer's View

made up of people with competing interests and where in-fighting takes place

this being rushed through now is why they are making so many obvious sloppy mistakes which can be exploited.

What Are The Chances Of Stopping Their Power Grab?

What Can We Do?

A while ago, I wrote an article explaining my journey of learning towards the Great Reset agenda.I said that I thought this horror-show would continue for some time, but ultimately it would fail, but at great cost to our society and to all of us.More recently I've been researching information about the new 'vaccines' and like others, now seriously wonder if this is part of something even more sinister threatening our very existence.For relief from the madness and heavy-reading of the scientific studies, I watch a lot of Ivor Cummins' , Dr Mike Yeadon's, and Dr Sucharit Bhakdi's online presentations which are professional, clear and powerful. Dr Bhakdi's recent interview here is brilliant, yet the most terrifying I've watched concerning the vaccines.There are some experts out there with real passion, intelligence and an amazing ability to cut through the complexities. We should all be grateful to have such brave people setting out the facts.Just recently, I've become drawn towards some presentations and interviews involving a prominent German lawyer, Reiner Fuellmich. Quite a few readers here may have watched the same material.He's well known for previously taking out successful legal actions against huge companies, Volkswagen , over its fraudulent emissions data and also Deutsche Bank over a financial scandal.Last year his attention was drawn towards the response to the so-called Coronavirus crisis and with several others, set up the German Corona Investigative Committee to look into it. Now this committee has conducted much of their investigations and are proceeding with legal actions globally.I think it's worth summarising some of this here.Also, although many of us are aware of many of the reasons, motives, timing for the so-called Great Reset, I think Reiner's insights and thoughts are interesting and collectively provide a more complete understanding of what's behind it all. And perhaps there is some light at the end of the tunnel.Below includes my understanding of Reiner's approach, observations and findings, with some of my thoughts.Reiner set up the investigation committee in July 2020. This is a good summary of the timeline, concerns and questions raised and conclusions which followed.In examining these points and to understand the big picture better, Reiner says that he spoke to over a hundred experts and took testimony from scientists, doctors, psychologists and many other experts in their fields, including whistle blowers with knowledge of the Great Reset.Without repeating all the events over the last 14 months (which are largely covered within the above links), it's now obvious that virtually every official Western government, scientific narrative and measure has been wrong and the complete opposite of how to deal with a genuine public health crisis.Reiner explains in the interview that legal actions are being planned and will be multi-layered and conducted across jurisdictions internationally. He believes that in light of favourable judgements in Portugal and Austria regarding the ineffectiveness of the PCR test, this is a good approach. He also explains that because the reset agenda is also not limited to one jurisdiction, it makes good sense from this perspective.It seems to me on the facts he would have a strong case in any fair court but I think we've seen examples where European courts have issued inexplicable decisions or ducked out of a judgement on hugely important issues on a point of law or jurisdiction.Reiner says that perhaps the best chances are in USA and Canada, legal systems he is familiar with, which allow class actions. Class actions can be joined by individuals who believe they have been disadvantaged by decisions of the state or large company, for example, by fraud, negligence or discrimination.Reiner states during the interview that the national state systems might not be a suitable for this type of case due to the sheer scale of the Covid-19 fraud and ultimately envisages a 'Nuremberg 2' scenario.Some people might feel that the legal processes, even if it hasn't been bought and paid for by the globalists responsible for these crimes, will take too long to stop what's happening. I think this is a danger, but much work has already been carried out by the the German Corona Investigative Committee and much evidence is already in the public domain and cases in the pipeline soon.In any event, I believe it will be interesting to watch these events, perhaps within the context of the continuing horror of the ongoing health, social and economic destruction and the Great Reset agenda. Such increasing public awareness might determine the outcome, how these cases proceed or are judged, or even if they proceed at all.What was most interesting from the interviews is what Reiner said about the people involved within this agenda and motives behind it. While I and many of us have a fair idea of what they are, and there seem to be many, I think we struggle to understand the structure behind it all, how it works together and how to apportion responsibility to each moving part (financial and banking, big pharma, world organisations, climate-change agenda, medical profession, judiciary etc.).Reiner's observations of this are interesting and I think provide some grounds for optimism.He says from what he's learned he thinks there are about 3,000 people in the world most directly complicit acting against a population of around 8 billion. He refers to them as the 'Davos Clique' . He says however that he estimates between 10 and 20% of people in the world have woken up to this agenda and possibly many more on the path to discovery. So that's 3,000 hardcore criminals against perhaps at least 1.5 billion, so far.Likewise, when asked who these people are and what combined motives are involved, he explains that they are made up of the 'usual suspects' of world organisations such as, WHO, WEF, IMF, the billionaire technocrats, pharmaceutical giants, big media platforms, banks and investment funds.But their money is what oils the machinery below them.I think perhaps the structure Reiner and others have described is like a pyramid. He says that these elitist cults have filtered money down to grease the various chains of command below them, such as governments, opposition parties, media , scientists, universities, hospital trusts and so on.Reiner says that he also believes that some individuals in government could have been bribed, coerced or threatened into co-operating. We've seen possible signs of this elsewhere such as Belarus, Tanzania and BurundiI guess the lower you go down the pyramid, you get the 'middle managers' and 'foot-soldiers', some who are being bribed with funding grants. Some who suspect something but are too afraid to speak out - to those who are oblivious to what's going on.It's not hard to imagine with all the forces above pulling together, wittingly or otherwise can commence such a huge undertaking of a global coup. My analogy is similar to Nazi Germany and the command structure looks very similar.Reiner also mentioned two interesting scenarios which I hadn't considered as much.Further Reiner says he was told that. They figure pushing through their agenda under the guise of pandemics, climate-change, conflict and other crises will distract the public, and by the time they wake up, they will be dependant, compliant and under full control.After the same people caused the previous financial crash, they reassured us everything was alright again but since then have been printing money and plundering more.Reiner believes as the financial system started showing signs of imploding again in 2019. This was when the globalists decided meet and agreed to push the Coronavirus narrative and towards the Great Reset Reiner is quite hopeful that this could happen and a better world could emerge and away from the globalism which has created the world's problems. He says that if we fail, it could be the end of humanity, so we can't fail.I share this assessment and cautious optimism.I believe the courts in theory offer remedies as long as they are independent, or there's a chance at least that the globalists may back off or settle if they see the evidence against them is overwhelming and awareness growing.Whistle-blowers could start coming forward more, perhaps caused by an unexpected event or opposition which the elites haven't factored in or further mistakes they make.Likewise, many more people than we realise now could be on the verge of waking up and a spark somewhere, perhaps major civil unrest, could cause contagion. The elites could lose their nerve, become too greedy, divisions and in-fighting could follow leading to self-destruction.So, there's a strong psychological element to this battle.The tragedy for humanity is if people don't wake up now, they may not realise until they are in the nightmare, where they will own nothing and be expected to be happy, or far worse.Reiner saysIn my mind there are two things we need to do as individuals. To win, and cope until we do.My own thoughts are toUse the right language, call this agenda for what it is. Communism, fascism, eco-authoritarianism or analogies with Nazi Germany.Use fear of their real, terrifying agenda, as they have used fear of a virus that's not such a threat, against us. When spreading this information, use images, ridicule and humour.Finally, for me one very compelling part of Reiner's interview was to do with spirituality which he mentioned in parts of his clip near the end and is worth listening to.He says that he is not religious but has come to believe thatReiner gave the example of a friend who was describing her child in the company of other children, him being different on a spiritual or awareness level.This is something I can relate to in the direction of my life from one which was largely aimless and unfulfilled to today fighting injustice wherever I see it.Whether it is spiritual or there's another explanation, I think the essence of what Reiner is saying is very true and will resonate with many people whether it's opposing foreign wars or fighting against the war the global elites and their puppets have now unleashed on all of humanity under the guise of Covid-19.At the end of the interview, the interviewer asked Reiner if history would look back fondly on him and others who took part in this fight now. Reiner replied "absolutely, of course"Reiner is clearly a person of much integrity, passion and intelligence. His work is well worth following.