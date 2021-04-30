© LLN NYC



A suspected drunk driver who streamed herself on Facebook Live saying 'f**k the police' while downing shots hours before she killed a veteran cop in a hit-and-run in New York City boasted about carrying a knife 'everywhere I go', it has been revealed.Jessica Beauvais, 32, posted a 1 hour and 51 minute livestream on her Facebook page Monday evening as part of her Face the Reality radio show where she addressed the trial of white ex-cop Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, slammed police officers and the justice system and played N.W.A song 'F**k Tha Police'.In the rambling post, she told her social media followers she likes guns because 'they're pretty' and ranted about being pro capital punishment, while she said 'potential death' is just 'part of the job' for cops.Hours later, Beauvais allegedly got behind the wheel of her Volkswagen and plowed into NYPD Highway Officer Anastasios Tsakos, 43, on the Long Island Expressway around 2am Tuesday morning.Beauvais, who was allegedly intoxicated and driving with a suspended license at the time, allegedly sped away from the scene with a 'completely shattered' windshield before being stopped by police.Beauvais, who says she has a 13-year-old son in the video, later offered a tearful apology for Tsakos' death as she was led out of the NYPD's 107th Precinct in handcuffs on Tuesday afternoon. 'I'm sorry that I hit him and that he's dead,' she sobbed.Just hours before the fatal encounter, Beauvais streamed the Facebook Live video at 6.37 pm on her social media account under another name.Beauvais begins the 1 hour 51 minute Facebook Live video, speaking about Chauvin's trial.'This week we are going to talk about the ignorance that was the Derek Chauvin trial - or the ignorance that is essentially just is this f**ing justice system,' she says.'Police say an oath and in that oath they say an oath that they are not supposed to be afraid of that position and that is literally in the rules.'Chauvin was found guilty on all charges for the Memorial Day murder of George Floyd last year after he knelt on the black man's neck for more than nine minutes until he died.Beauvais reads out part of an oath taken by members of law enforcement that they will 'enforce the law courteously, appropriately, without fear, malice or ill will' and questions how this had led to officers 'shooting and killing people on the streets.''If you said that you were signing up for this dangerous job and part of that dangerous job is that you are not supposed to be afraid - as part of that job is that people might try to f**king kill you,' she says.She told listeners: 'Like (hip hop group) NWA say about the police - if you're going to kill me, at least I get to take someone with me.'I'm one of those people. If I'm going to go, someone is coming.'In the footage, she also spoke about her love of 'weapons' comparing herself to the fictional DC character Harley Quinn and saying she always carries a knife.'I'm for guns. I like guns. I like them - they're pretty,' she says at one point where she is having a discussion with a male off camera.'Maybe I'm a little Harley Quinn on the brain. I like weapons. I carry a knife with me everywhere I go. That shit is normally on my hip but I got this thing here so I can't do that.'I like weapons, because you're not going to try me. I got tried once in my life when I was very young and I didn't know no better. B**ch you're not going to try me again in my life as I fight n***as too.If you're going to shoot me, get it over with. What I'm saying is you're not going to try me while I'm still breathing.'She went on to say a 'taser' is 'not cute like a gun' as she questions how a cop can confuse the two devices - in reference to the police killing of Daunte Wright by a white cop who allegedly mistook the two.'I know 13-year-olds from the hood that know a taser from a gun,' she says.Beauvais says she is 'terrified' for her 13-year-old son 'don't f**king play with me.''F**k is you here for. Why I gotta feed you? For what? Y'all killing us for less, on the streets, and in jails blow his head off... you got certain states that want to hang people, hang that bitch.'Speaking of her love of physical fighting, Beauvais continues: 'What happened to fighting, I grew up on fighting. I like to fight. My hands and my feet and teeth.'It does something for me - what does it do for you? F**king people up never stopped being a thing. Shooting 'people is still wack. It means you can't fight. It means you're a cop.'Beauvais is wearing the same clothes in the footage - a pale blue crop top, navy pencil skirt and matching boots - as she was seen in both at the time of the crash and when she was being led out of the NYPD's 107th Precinct.As she was led out of the precinct in handcuffs Tuesday afternoon for her arraignment, the 32-year-old struck a far more contrite tone when asked about the deadly crash.the criminal complaint states.NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said at a joint press conference with Mayor Bill de Blasio Tuesday that Beauvais was driving while intoxicated and with a suspended license.According to the criminal complaint, Beauvais was speeding along the Long Island Expressway in her 2013 Volkswagen.the complaint states.prosecutors say.the complaint states.'What did I do? I heard a thump, I knew I hit something, but I didn't know what it was,' she allegedly told the arresting officers.In video capturing her arrest, Beauvais looked distraught as she was handcuffed by police officers in front of a patrol car.She was arraigned Tuesday night at Queens criminal court.Her family members were seen leaving the court without her as she was ordered to be held without bail. She will next appear in court on April 30.President of the Police Benevolent Association Patrick Lynch held a press briefing outside of the court after her arraignment where he hit out at her apology saying:Photos of her car show the front windshield smashed and the bonnet caved in from where the car struck the officer.The police chief and mayor visited Tsako's home in East Northport, Long Island, to meet his grieving wife Irene, six-year-old daughter, and three-year-old son.'The pain she is going through, there is no words for,' de Blasio said.Described as a 'highly regarded officer', Tsakos was a 14-year veteran of the NYPD.'We stand here this morning reminded once again, in law enforcement, there is no such thing as a routine job,' Shea said.'We stand here devastated and trying to pick up the pieces of what is a shattered home and a shattered NYPD family.'The commissioner called the accident a 'senseless and completely avoidable chain of events'.Tsakos and other officers were on the scene on the Long Island Expressway redirecting traffic from a car that crashed into a utility pole, killing one passenger.That was when Beauvais' car swerved to avoid hitting other vehicles, striking Tsakos who was standing in the roadway next to his patrol car head-on.Police said Beauvais was driving despite having her license suspended in August 2019 for failing to pay for DMV fees.She had previously been arrested on the same charge in 2015 and had her license suspended at least two more times.She has also been charged with speeding and using a cellphone while driving in the past, reported Daily News.Mayor de Blasio said the fatal crash that Tsakos was called to also involved a driver with a suspended license.Jonathan Espinal, 24, was driving a blue 2012 Infiniti G37X sedan along the expressway when it plowed into a utility pole on an exit ramp around 12:30 am.Espinal and two passengers were both pulled from the burning vehicle. One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said Espinal was charged with driving with a suspended New York driver's license and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle., and one of them a hero officer,' de Blasio said, after holding a minute's silence in honor of the officer killed in the line of duty.'[Tsakos] did everything right in his life for us and he is dead because of other people's negligence.'He described the incident as 'a very, very painful moment'.