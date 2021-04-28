© Municipality of Barbacoas



Cundinamarca and Norte de Santander

The overflowing Telembí river caused flooding in the municipality of Barbacoas in Nariño Department, western Colombia from 21 April 2021.The flooding came after a period of heavy rainfall in the region. According to the local government, 23 areas of the municipality were flooded. Damage to roads and homes was reported and 1,700 families were affected. The municipal government said.Heavy rain and flooding has also affected central and northern areas of the country.In Cundinamarca Department, Civil Defence reported flooding in the municipality of Chía on 23 April, with 200 people affected and 1 house destroyed.In the north of the country, heavy rain has caused flash flooding and landslides in Norte de Santander Department. Colombia's Civil Defence reported at least 26 families were affected in Cúcuta on 27 April 2021.