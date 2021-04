© NYPD



A reputed gang member who was freed without bail despite attempted-murder charges allegedly went on a crime spree— enraging the city's top cop."NYC: @NYPDDetectives are AGAIN searching for Takim Newson after he used a car to assault a police officer early this morning," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted Friday afternoon Newson, 32, allegedlyRockaway Parkway and Willmohr Street in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn at around 3:30 a.m., sources said.When a cop tried to pull Newson out of the car — which is believed to be owned by his girlfriend — he allegedly shifted into reverse and hit the gas, dragging the cop a short distance before getting away, sources said.The unidentified officer suffered a back injury and bruising to his knees and elbows, and was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn for treatment, sources said.About 90 minutes later, Newson allegedlyon Grassmere Terrace in Far Rockaway, where he smashed his way inside by breaking the lock on the door, sources said.The ex-con and reputed member of the Edgemere Crew gang allegedlyby pretending he had a gun in his pocket but left without taking anything after the cops tracked him there, sources said.The woman saidWhile Newson was allegedly hiding out there, "he threw the plants around at me and my son," she said, adding, "It was scary. It was very scary."Newson then made his way on foot to nearby Beach 13th Street, where he allegedly, sources said. The owner of the luxury ride left it running to warm up before heading to work.Newson. by Suffolk County cops on Long Island, where his father is believed to reside, after the stolen car's license plates triggered an electronic reader, sources said.ButA spokesman for the state court system declined to comment on Shea's tweet, referring back to an earlier statement in which he said Johnson believed that "the least restrictive form of bail as is required by the law, was supervised release."Newson's lawyer, Jason Russo, said he was heading to Long Island to represent him.