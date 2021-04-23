After Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts, the crowds outside the courthouse breathed a sigh of relief and began to celebrate."Chant with me now! No justice, no peace! No justice, no peace!""No justice, no peace!" they all chanted in unison.They then marched on the courthouse to decide whether they would use all the bricks and soup cans they had brought for the occasion.BLM leaders estimate it may take another few more months of violent activism until Cullors can afford her 5th dream home.