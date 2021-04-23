blm leader new house
After Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts, the crowds outside the courthouse breathed a sigh of relief and began to celebrate.

"Wait! Not so fast!" said BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors to the crowds. "We have more work to do! We haven't really achieved justice! We must not stop until I can afford to buy a 5th house! Er-- I mean, until we dismantle all the systems or whatever!"

"Chant with me now! No justice, no peace! No justice, no peace!"

The crowd was initially confused as they thought justice had already been served, but they forgot about all that when they joined along with Cullors and remembered how fun it was to chant.

"No justice, no peace!" they all chanted in unison.

They then marched on the courthouse to decide whether they would use all the bricks and soup cans they had brought for the occasion.

BLM leaders estimate it may take another few more months of violent activism until Cullors can afford her 5th dream home.