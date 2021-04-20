© Courtney Pedroz/Getty Images/AFP



Arizona Governor Doug Ducey says the state's progress in the immunization campaign means the nearly yearlong school mask mandate can be repealed and that there is no need for people to present proof of vaccination.in order to receive services or enter a specific area.Arizona residents must not be required to share their private medical data, Ducey tweeted.he wrote.Ducey added that nearly 4.5 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state with a population of over 7.2 million. He said that over 1.9 million people have been fully vaccinated in Arizona to date.The move comes afterWhite House spokesperson Jen Psaki later ruled out the idea of a federal vaccination database and a federal requirement for Americans to carry "a single vaccination credential."Nevertheless, the prospect startled some Republicans, prompting Andy Biggs, a representative from Arizona, to introduce a bill that would bar federal agencies from demanding proof of vaccination.Also on Monday, Ducey rescinded his July 2020 order that mandated mask-wearing in schools, arguing that"Teachers, families and students have acted responsibly to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect one another, andthe governor wrote in a tweet explaining the decision.The end of the mask mandate quickly drew criticism from Arizona's top education oversight official,She pointed out that children under 16 cannot get the vaccine, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommend that students, teachers, and school staff wear masks at all times. The step to repeal the mask mandate "destabilized school communities as they end what had arguably been the most challenging year for education," Hoffman said in a statement.Arizona State Representative Athena Salman, a Democrat, tweeted that Ducey has ended the mask requirement at a time when Covid-19 variants are "more contagious and harmful to children."Fox 10 Phoenix reported that parents have mixed opinions on Ducey's policies.Jenny Johnson, a parent who has been protesting against the mask mandate in schools, said.Another parent, David Moore, said it's too soon to repeal the requirement, because "we're not there yet" in terms of vaccination.