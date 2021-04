Brussels has urged Ireland to consider easing tough restrictions that require many EU travelers to enter a minimum 10-day hotel quarantine.The European Commission on Friday sent a letter to Ireland, voicing concern aboutSpokesman Christian Wigand told journalists the issue raised "concerns" under principles of EU law when it came to proportionality and non-discrimination amid the pandemic "The commission believes that the objective pursued by Ireland, which is," Wigand said.The letter asked for "clarifications on this matter and on the criteria used to determine the designated countries," Wigand said. He added that Ireland had 10 days to respond to the letter.The five EU countries are amongIn March, the European Commission sent similar letters to six other EU countries querying COVID-19 related travel restrictions. It has yet to start an infringement process against any one of them on the issue.