Puppet Masters
Barack Obama is stepping out of shadows to aid Biden's struggling presidency
Becker News
Tue, 13 Apr 2021 00:00 UTC
The extremely disconnected and often absent current president, who is constantly stalked by vice president Kamala Harris, shies away from press conferences and avoids unscripted exchanges with reporters, will be getting Obama's star power to rescue a major Biden administration program.
On Sunday, Obama will be hitting the airwaves on NBC to plug an hour-long endorsement of the Biden vaccine rollout. It has taken a major hiccup with the "pause" of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tied to at least six cases of a rare blood-clotting disorder out of 7 million doses.
"President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will appear in an hour-long NBC special on Sunday aimed at promoting Covid-19 vaccinations as they hope to convince hesitant Americans to get shots," CNN reported.
Not only will Obama show up to fill the empty suit that is the current president, but he will be joined by a slew of celebrities who can't wait to throw their clout behind another Democratic Party program (as if their misleading complaints about the Georgia voter law isn't bad enough).
"The 'Roll Up Your Sleeves' special will air at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBC, according to a news release from the nonprofit Civic Nation," CNN's report continued.
(Civic Nation should not be confused with another member of the "shadow cabal" that is working to "fortify" U.S. elections: Civic Alliance. This is a consortium of over 200 major corporations that are infamously trying to overturn the will of the Georgia representative government in opposition to the state's election integrity law.)
NBC's hour-long "special" will indeed be truly "special."
"The special will also feature former first lady Michelle Obama and a whole slate of celebrities, including Sterling K. Brown, Lana Condor, Billy Crystal, Eric Dane, Ryan Eggold, Dr. Vin Gupta, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Dale Jarrett, Ken Jeong, Joe Jonas, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Joel McHale, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kumail Nanjiani, Ellen Pompeo, Amanda Seyfried, Jane Seymour and Wanda Sykes" CNN added, noting that Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal will also appear during the hour-long special.
Dr. Anthony Fauci will also appear unironically to separate "fact from fiction" on COVID-19, despite the states that do not listen to him being among the best in the nation on COVID response.
There will be other presidents carrying Biden's water, including Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Donald Trump noticeably will not be there, but he had something to say about Biden's recent vaccine hiccups.
"The Biden Administration did a terrible disservice to people throughout the world by allowing the FDA and CDC to call a 'pause' in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine," Trump said in a statement. "The results of this vaccine have been extraordinary but now its reputation will be permanently challenged."
Also 'permanently challenged': President Joe Biden, who doesn't appear to run his own presidency. Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki recently confirmed that Obama and Biden talk regularly, but wouldn't say just how often.
"How involved is former President Obama and first lady Obama in the Biden-Harris administration?" Chris Johnson of the Washington Blade asked Psaki.
"They're not just former colleagues," Psaki replied, "I guess you'd call them as president and vice president, but they also remain close friends, and they talk regularly about a range of issues from policy issues to bouncing ideas off of each other to their families. So, they are in close touch but we just don't read out those specific calls. We keep them private."
Soon, Obama will be speaking for Biden. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss? Or to paraphrase the immortal phrase from The Who's "Won't Get Fooled Again," meet the new boss, who is the same as the old boss.
Reader Comments
..
Michael stepped out long ago?
or,
[Link]
While the government shouts “follow the science”, the propaganda media silences the thousands of scientist, doctors, and medical researches who have direct evidence to offer of the short and long-term harm these Gates/Fauci mRNA vaccines inflect on the human body. And all the while the governments break the law, or encourage corporations to break the laws put in place to protect the healthcare of America’s citizens. NO CORPORATIONS, ALL OF WHOM ARE LICENSED BY GOVERNMENT, ARE EXEMPT FROM THE SAME LAWS THAT PROTECT CITIZENS FROM THEIR OWN GOVERNMENTS. MEDICAL EXPERIMENTATION IS A VIOLATION OF US LAW AND OF THE NUREMBERG AGREEMENTS, WHICH USA COURTS HAVE RULED HAVE CONSTITUTIONAL PROTECTION. THE HUMAN BODY IS SACROSANCT. THIS IS MEDICAL TYRANNY - THESE ACTORS SOON WILL BE JAILED.
Behind all this is of course is the Dark Prince, Bill Gates. He and Fauci have funded gain of function “bat virus” research for decades. Gates planned a pandemic via his Event 201 initiative. And on cue, a virus appeared the world over, effectively on the very same day - how convenient. He has bought and paid for the WHO. All governments who signed the WHO agreements have sold out their people and are failing to protect the health of their nations, because Lord Gates sets the rules and signees of WHO are required to, in effect, follow his edicts. This sociopath from Hell is clearly way out on the spectrum, and he alone controls healthcare policy for many BILLIONS of unsuspecting people. He appears is criminally insane and must be stopped.
Pray that the future will not belong to Lord Gates and his bitch Fauci - God willing.
Comment: See also: