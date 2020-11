© Reuters / Jason Reed

Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23

The incoming Biden administration's cabinet carries a strong whiff of deja vu, and that's no accident - the uninspiring president-elect is staking everything on evoking a lost utopia that never existed under ex-president Obama.There's also the rumor he's planning to pick Obama's former Fed chair Janet Yellen as the first-ever female Treasury Secretary - but even if she's not the lucky lady, fellow former Clinton adviser Lael Brainard could get the nod, or one of two black candidates - one of whom happens to be gay.Lest all this wokeness turn off the Republicans who defected to Biden out of distaste for President Donald Trump's determination to upset the military-industrial applecart, the presumed president has also brought back ex-Secretary of State John Kerry, who'll be returning to Washington to serve as a 'climate czar' on the National Security Council.Most of the Biden picks were second-stringers during the Obama years and thus haven't quite become household names yet. This is likely to be a point in their favor - if the history of would-be Secretary of State Antony Blinken is any indication, Biden has good reason for picking relative unknowns. A report from the American Prospect revealed Blinken had spent the post-Obama years getting rich quick at consulting firm WestExec - which coincidentally (or not) was co-founded by would-be Pentagon chief Flournoy after her most recent stint at the Pentagon.It's no surprise, then, that Washington-watchers are sinking into deja vu. Biden was elected as the "anti-Trump," a return to some vague fantasy of "normalcy". Except the nostalgia for the Obama era that helped shoehorn Biden into office earlier this month was based on a wholly synthetic reimagining of the eight years in which the career politician served as vice president.Biden made it clear repeatedly in the run-up to this month's election that he had no interest in feeling these people's pain. "I have no empathy for it - give me a break," he said, complaining that millennials had been given everything by his own generation, the Baby Boomers.But such negativity was memory-holed when the Democrats crowned Biden their pick to run against Trump - speaking ill of the anointed one got progressives labeled Trump supporters or Nazis or worse.The more things change, the more they stay the same.