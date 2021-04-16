Earth Changes
Tahoe ski resorts receive up to a foot of April snowfall
The Tahoe Daily Tribune
Wed, 14 Apr 2021 12:43 UTC
One Lake Tahoe ski resort is reporting up to a foot of new snow Wednesday morning while it was hit and miss at others that are still open.
Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe received anywhere from 10-12 inches of fresh snow, Northstar California received 8 inches as the North Shore received the heaviest precipitation.
Heavenly Mountain Resort got about 5 inches and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows reported 2-3 inches. Squaw Alpine is planning to stay open through May while other resorts will shut down after this weekend.
The snow is still falling Wednesday morning and may continue into the afternoon but little to no accumulation is expected. The National Weather Service in Reno said some thunder is also possible.
Wednesday's high will be about 44 before dropping down to the high 20s overnight.
By Thursday, the clouds and stormy weather will have moved through leaving sunny skies with highs in the low 50s.
The sunny skies forecast will hold through the weekend and into next week with highs about 60 and the lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Should I be asked whether I would propose the West, such as it is today, as a model to my country, I would frankly have to answer negatively. No, I could not recommend your society as an ideal for the transformation of ours. Through deep suffering, people in our own country have now achieved a spiritual development of such intensity that the Western system in its present state of spiritual exhaustion does not look attractive.
Recent Comments
Well, the 'collection' points would have been the 'then' North and South Poles. With the fine grained granite, as yet unable to be produced here...
Know that to look into my face is to look into the face... of evil . Canadians wondering what's wrong with their country would do well to start...
We’ve been saying it for months that booster shots will be rolled out as well, but we are the “crazy conspiracy theorists”, “covidiots” even! LOL...
But the female cop who mistook her gun for a taser is instantly named and driven out of her house, facing charges as well I think? Warms the soul...
Their fear mongering would be more effective if one of them dropped dead from the “plague” in the middle of a live broadcast. Maybe in a few...