Kamala Harris traveled to Oakland, California on Monday in her first visit to her hometown since Inauguration Day.
Harris traveled to the Bay Area to tour a water treatment facility to promote Joe Biden's infrastructure proposal.

Virtually no supporters showed up to greet Kamala Harris...in her own hometown - but she got 81 million votes.

One random lady took a photo of Kamala Harris's motorcade and another woman was surprised to hear Harris was in Oakland today.


Crickets...


A couple people cheered as Kamala Harris's motorcade drove by.


In February, Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff were greeted by all of two supporters when the couple returned to their Los Angeles home in Brentwood on a sunny Friday afternoon for the first time since Harris was sworn in as vice president.