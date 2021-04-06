floods
Civil Defence in Colombia reports that heavy rain has affected several departments in the country over the last few days, causing floods and landslides which have damaged homes and left at least 3 people dead.

The 3 fatalities were reported after heavy rain triggered a landslide in Florencia, capital of Caquetá Department, on 05 April 2021. The landslide caused a building to collapse, killing 3 of the inhabitants.


Landslides were also reported in parts of the national capital, Bogotá. At least 35 people were affected and 4 homes damaged in 2 separate landslides in the city between 01 and 05 April.


Severe flooding in Quípama, Boyacá Department on 03 April damaged 65 homes, destroyed 2 others and affected a total of 325 residents. Five people were injured.

Meanwhile in Risaralda Department, stormy weather including heavy rain and flash flooding from 02 April affected the municipalities of Pereira and Dosquebradas. Over 40 homes were damaged.

Flooding also affected parts of Cundinamarca Department. Over 70 people were affected after floods damaged homes in El Rosal municipality on 05 April.