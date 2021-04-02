"Insane depth of cold" to blast Britain.
An "insane depth of cold" is set to strike the UK over the Easter weekend, warns the Weather Outlook's Brian Gaze.
Freezing temperatures and frosts will arrive in Scotland on Thursday, April 1, with "polar spring" conditions engulfing the majority of the country by Good Friday.
Looking further ahead, the mercury is expected to sink even lower during the following week, as a violent kink in the jet stream (associated with the historically low solar activity we continue to experience) delivers Arctic air to the lower-latitudes.
Thermometers could sink to -10C (14F) in northern parts, which would topple all-time daily cold records.
The UK's lowest-ever recorded temperature for April 5, for example, is the -9C (15.8F) set in 1990, while 1935's -8.9C (16F) for April 7 could also tumble. In fact, most of the daily benchmarks between early-to-mid April are under threat, including some that have stood for more than a century.
What's about the hit the UK (as well as western/northern Europe) looks unprecedented, and it's arriving during a key time of the growing season, too — expect significant crop losses moving forward.
The freezing conditions aren't fleeting either (unlike the two days of warmth on Mon and Tue); no, the Arctic looks set to park itself anomalously-far south for at least the first-half of April, with latest GFS runs revealing temps will only drop further as the month progresses.
April 13 (shown below) appears particularly cold, with -10C (14F) again possible in northern parts-a reading that would break the UK's coldest-ever temperature for the date, which stands as the -9.2C (15.4F) set way back in 1890 (note: this particular forecast is a way off, we'll have to wait and see if it materializes).
Sea ice at both poles continues to grow exponentially.
Antarctic sea ice fell to a "record minimum" in 2017 -after having reached a "record high" in 2015- but has been on something of a surge ever-since — a fact the AGW cabal is having an impossible time explaining.
Modern climate science states that "because the Earth's polar regions are warming more quickly than the rest of the world, the temperature contrast that drives jet streams has decreased" which makes for a wavy jet stream flow. But in reality, satellite data reveals that sea ice extent around the southern pole has actually GROWN over the past 40+years, and also shows that temperatures across the continent have had no real trend.
According to the AGW cabal's 'Polar Amplification' theory, Antarctica should be mirroring the trends seen in the Arctic: i.e., warming global temperatures should be melting sea ice exposing the darker sea beneath, absorbing the heat and increasing temperatures. But, as hinted at above, this simply isn't happening; furthermore, polar outbreaks in the southern hemisphere (aka a weak and wavy jet stream flow) are also on the increase, just as they are in its northern counterpart.
Therefore, there must be an alternative explanation.
And our supposition is that it's the Sun what's doing it.
By the way, Arctic sea ice volume (or 'thickness') is also doing just fine this year:
(NSIDC).
It shows that sea ice at the South Pole has been on overdrive this season, climbing some 500,000 sq km above the mean. The chart also reveals this year's growth is comfortably outstripping all four multidecadal averages: 1979 to 1990, 1991 to 2000, 2001 to 2010, and 2011 to 2020:
To finish, here's the March 27, 2021 satellite photo of Antarctica.
The gains are clear to see, particularly around the SW.
Furthermore, the gains witnessed across Antarctica easily offset the "missing" ice in and around the Arctic; but now, let's not to fall into the trap of applying logic, that's a censorable offense these days.
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as "the weakest of the past 200 years", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.
Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse's reach: Twitter are purging followers while Facebook are labeling posts as "false" and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions. EV has also been blacklisted by ad networks, meaning the site is no longer allowed to run advertising.