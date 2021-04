"Over fifty feet of snow right now an hour east of Seattle where they just banned NG in new construction because global warming," says Oly.

Skiers and snowboarders arrived Monday to fresh snow at Snoqualmie Summit."During different times this season it has been the number one snow pack in the county - currently it's over 600 inches (50 feet)at the top of Alpental," said Guy Lawrence, general manager at Summit at Snoqualmie. Fifty feet! That's the height of a 5-story building!The snowpack in the Cascades is enormous. On the west side of the Cascades, the water content in the snow is running from 128-169% above the median amount as of Thursday, forecasters said. Snow depth amounts were 109 to 167% of normal.Thanks to Oly for these links