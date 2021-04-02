"During different times this season it has been the number one snow pack in the county - currently it's over 600 inches (50 feet)at the top of Alpental," said Guy Lawrence, general manager at Summit at Snoqualmie. Fifty feet! That's the height of a 5-story building!
And that will continue growing, because more spring snow is expected.
"Next week we're probably going to get a couple of systems that will bring snow to the higher elevations in the Cascades," said Nick Bond, a professor at the University of Washington and a state climatologist.
The snowpack in the Cascades is enormous. On the west side of the Cascades, the water content in the snow is running from 128-169% above the median amount as of Thursday, forecasters said. Snow depth amounts were 109 to 167% of normal. Snoqualmie Pass is about 4 feet above normal while it's over 5 feet above normal at Mt. Rainier's Paradise Ranger Station.
