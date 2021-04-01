His performance was mortifying

Team Left's obsession with trying to show that Donald Trump was being managed and manipulated by outside forces now looks like a projection of what is clearly really happening with Joe Biden.

About The Author



Charlie Kirk is the Founder and President of Turning Point USA, a national student movement dedicated to empowering young people to promote the principles of free markets and limited government. He is also host of "The Charlie Kirk Show," a top-ranked daily podcast and news show.