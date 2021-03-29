© J. Scott Applewhite/Getty Images



"They consult and talk about a range of issues and I would expect that continues through the course of President Biden's presidency. That can be done over the phone it turns out, and I think if President Obama had been here, you would all know."

"My problem with Vice President Biden ... every time something good about Barack Obama comes up, he says, 'Oh, I was there, I was there, I was there, that's me, too. And then every time somebody questions part of the administration that we were both part of, he says, 'Well, that was the president.' I mean, he wants to take credit for Obama's work, but not have to answer to any questions."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday said that President Biden maintains "regular" communication with Barack Obama on a number of issues.Psaki was asked by a reporterto which she responded that Obama and Biden have a relationship that is not defined as president and vice president - instead, they are "friends."Psaki declined to give an exact number of times that the powerful pair had spoken, but saidPsaki added that given Obama's work on the Affordable Care Act, which Biden has committed to strengthening and expanding, that is one issue they will talk about.She pointed questions as to what else Obama would specifically be involved in to his team.to join his team, includingDespite the longstanding friendship,Meanwhile, Biden drew criticism throughout the campaign from Democratic contenders who accused him of running on Obama's legacy.During one 2019 debate, for example, Julián Castro, who served as Obama's housing secretary, saidBiden responded at the time that he stood with Obama over the eight years of his term.