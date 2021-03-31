© REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger; Federico PARRA / AFP



Austria is to order a million doses of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, one month after a successful phone call between Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and the Kremlin. It will be the third EU country to receive the formula.The news came from the chancellor himself, who revealed that Vienna and Moscow are engaged in talks, and said a deal should be agreed soon."We have been in a good exchange with the Russian side since February, for which I am very grateful," he said. "If Austria gets one million additional doses of vaccine, an earlier return to normality will be possible, and we can save many lives, as well as jobs."Despite it not yet being approved across the bloc, two EU countries, Hungary and Slovakia, have already unilaterally imported and started using the vaccine. Last week, reports from Germany alleged that Berlin also wants to import the Russian jab, and has asked the European Commission to begin negotiating with Moscow despite it not yet receiving approval and registration from the EU's regulatory body.