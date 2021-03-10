© Reuters / Agustin Marcarian/ Reuters / Alberto Lingria



despite the effectiveness of the vaccine being confirmed by the prestigious Lancet and other institutions, the EU appears to be in no hurry to approve it

Italy has signed an agreement with Russia to launch the production of the Sputnik V vaccine,. This would make it the first EU nation to produce the jab.The deal was signed between the Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which bankrolls the production and distribution of Sputnik V, and Italy's Adienne Srl company, the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR), which facilitated the negotiations, said in a statement on Monday.Adienne Srl is located in the northern Italian province of Monza and Brianza and is part of a major Swiss group, Adienne Pharma & Biotech. The company was the first to propose signing the strategic cooperation deal with the RDIF, and the talks continued for several months after that, CCIR said."This step," the statement added. Italy was one of the world's hardest-hit countries at the start of the pandemic a year ago, and has seen more than 3 million confirmed cases and almost 100,000 deaths related to Covid-19.The first EU-made vials of Sputnik V could be available in June 2021. The production process of the vaccine will be controlled by the Italian side."The agreement is the first of its kind with a European partner" for RDIF, proving that Italian companies "can overlook political differences" with Russia, Vincenzo Trani, CCIR president, has said.In his Sunday interview with Italian broadcaster RAI3, the RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev confirmed that the fund was working with Adienne Pharma & Biotech group, while also continuing talks with the Italian government to further expand cooperation."There are many regions who are enthusiastic about producing Sputnik V domestically," he said., according to the Phase III trial data published by The Lancet medical journal.By the end of the month, RDIF, according to Dmitriev. He saidOne of the Italian regions interested in Sputnik V is Lazio, which is the most populous in the country and includes the capital, and have addressed the Italian government on the production of the jab.Being able to make the vaccine at home is a "strategic factor" for Italy, Alessio d'Amato, Lazio's health chief, told RT."It's necessary to be self-sufficient to avoid problems. AndHowever,"We've always said that the important thing is that the vaccine is effective, efficient and safe - in this case it doesn't matter for us from which part of the world it comes," d'Amato pointed out, expressing hope that EMA's review of Sputnik V will bring "a positive result."