© Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS / Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark will follow the UK in delaying administering second doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 jab beyond the recommended 21-day period, despite safety warnings from the manufacturer against altering the vaccine regimen.Meanwhile, on Monday, German health chiefs were attempting to secure independent advice about whether to delay the second shot of the Pfizer vaccine beyond the 42-day maximum limit set by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), according to Reuters.It comes after the UK government said last week it would make some people wait up to 12 weeks for their Covid booster jabs. The news coincided with the country's approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine - the second it has authorized for use after Pfizer's."There is no data to demonstrate that protection after the first dose is sustained after 21 days."The EMA also issued a statement on Monday saying its 42-day maximum limit for administering that second dose should be respected and "any change to this would require a variation to the marketing authorization as well as more clinical data to support such a change."The EU's drug regulator is still conducting a rolling review of the British-developed AstraZeneca vaccine and is also expected to rule in the next couple of days on whether to approve the US-developed Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.