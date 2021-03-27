Speaking to journalists on Thursday, the leader said the supply of jabs was a major challenge and claimed, "We are facing a world war of a new kind altogether in the face of these attacks, with Russian and Chinese influence around the vaccines."
Comment: What kind of politician uses that kind of unbalanced and baseless rhetoric? How can he equate the atrocities of the world wars with what's happening now?
"We need sovereignty in this matter," Macron added. "We must be able to manufacture vaccines. ... The virus will continue to be here, circulating, mutating, and we need options to deal with it."
Comment: No one is stopping the West from manufacturing its own vaccines, any delays are due to blatant corruption and the nefarious leverage of unseen forces. Note also that Macron is hinting that there will be no end to the lockdowns and that the 'mutations' will be used as just one reason to enforce them.
Earlier this week, Clément Beaune, Secretary of State for European Affairs at the French Foreign Ministry, announced that the country could begin using the Moscow-made Sputnik V jab if it gets the green light from the EU's central regulator. According to Beaune, member states "will be able to use the Russian vaccine after its certification. And France, in turn, could start using it in June, at the beginning of summer."
However, "there is no need to politicize this issue," he cautioned. "If the vaccine is useful, if it is available, then you should use it."
The European Medicines Agency, which appraises all new formulas before they are authorized for use, is currently conducting a review of Sputnik V. However, delays to the process have caused controversy within the bloc, which is struggling to secure sufficient quantities of jabs for its public immunization campaign.
Comment: This further proves that this is not about a 'deadly virus', it's about control.
The regulator's head of vaccine strategy, Marco Cavaleri, told Italian news station Radio24 that the appraisal would not be a swift one. "In the coming weeks, we will see if we can approve the vaccine," he said. "But, until the end of April, we will not be ready to approve Sputnik V, but rather in May."
Comment: Meanwhile EU countries railroaded through their own vaccines using emergency legislation, because they had so little safety data, and because of this other countries, such as Switzerland and India, actually banned their use.
Hungary and Slovakia, both member states, have already pushed ahead without waiting for the agency to issue a verdict, in order to obtain orders of the Russian formula.
Hungarian President Viktor Orban defended the move, saying "the pandemic must be fought with as much vaccine as possible - that we can acquire as quickly as possible." He added that "it is irresponsible to turn the vaccines into a political issue, and let people die and restrict their freedom, because there are political objections to the country of origin."
Comment: Russia has been offering its much more rigorously tested and provably efficacious Sputnik V vaccine for many months and yet the EU deliberately delayed its approval, so who's playing political power games?
