© Brenden Purdy / Global News



Well over a week into spring, conditions in Saskatchewan took a decidedly wintery turn Monday.A low-pressure system moving in from Alberta brought snow and high winds as it tracked across the province.Meteorologist Terri Lang of Environment and Climate Change Canada said temperatures that rose well into the mid-teens Sunday helped fuel Monday's storm."It's the clash of the really warm air and still that cold air to the north that can form these really potent systems," Lang said.The area around Regina was expected to get less snow, but it was still seeing blizzard-like conditions,Across the province, conditions on roads and highways deteriorated throughout the day.Highway 7 was closed west of Saskatoon to the Alberta border. Highway 1 was closed east of Swift Current to the Alberta border. By about 2:30 p.m., Saskatchewan RCMP issued an advisory urging drivers to avoid highway travel if possible. Travel on Highway 11 was also affected, with RCMP reporting a jackknifed semi truck blocking the southbound lanes near Hague for several hours.Moose Jaw paramedics took to social media Monday urging drivers to stay off the highway due to near-zero visibility and icy conditions.SaskPower kept up a steady stream of social media posts reporting outages around the province during the storm. In a few cases — such as an outage affecting areas around Beechy, Birsay and Lucky Lake — conditions delayed the arrival of work crews.In Saskatoon, Saskatoon Light and Power reported that a cluster of neighbourhoods in the city's northeast were without power for about two hours due to the weather. Saskatoon police reported responding to 15 collisions between 6 a.m. and shortly after 3 p.m., with one crash involving an injury. Drivers were asked to avoid unnecessary travel.Monday's storm was expected to peter out through the evening and overnight, though cooler temperatures and brisk northwesterly winds were expected to stick around through Tuesday, Lang said. Conditions are expected to warm up through Wednesday with highs reaching back to around 10 C by Thursday.