The billionaire described the pandemic as an "incredible tragedy" and added that the only good news has been the access to jabs.
Comment: Not quite: Pfizer vaccine in Israel: Mortality rate 'hundreds of times greater in vaccinated young people'
"By the end of 2022 we should be basically completely back to normal," Mr Gates said, in an interview for Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza and television broadcaster TVN24.
Comment: 'Basically'? How is that possible when some governments are threatening a future controlled by vaccine passports? 'Health dictatorship': French citizens who refuse Covid-19 jab may be BANNED from public transport under 'Green Passport' plan
His most recent comments come just weeks after Mr Gates said in an interview on social media app Clubhouse that he thought people could look at changing their behaviour "in a significant way" in the spring or summer of this year.
Comment: If a change of behaviour is needed then it's not a return to normal.
Mr Gates, who stepped down as chairman of Microsoft Corp in 2014, has through his philanthropic Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation committed at least $1.75bn (£1.3bn) to the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
More than $250m (£183m) has been committed to the continued development of new vaccines and $156m (£114m( to the Covax scheme, which has been set up to ensure that lower income countries receive affordable jabs.
Comment: The Gates Foundation track record is clear: Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Backing Untested Vaccines Causing New Wave of Polio-Like Paralysis Across India
Funds have also been committed to diagnostics and other further potential treatments for Covid-19 by the foundation.
The Covax facility, backed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), aims to secure two billion vaccine doses for lower income countries by the end of 2021.
Mr Gates has been the subject of a number of bizarre conspiracy theories surrounding the pandemic, including claims that coronavirus is a cover so he can plant microchips in people to control them.
He is also well known for his passionate advocacy for tackling the climate change crisis, which he recently told the BBC would be "the most amazing thing humanity has ever done" if successful.
Comment: Governments told citizens that taking the experimental vaccines would allow them to return to their normal lives, however, with threats of masks and social distancing for years to come, even with the vaccine trials involving hundreds of millions of people and herd immunity up ahead, it would appear that those in authority have no intention of allowing citizens to return to any sense of normality, if they can help it: