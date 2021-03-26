Dozens of 15-year-old boys' soccer teams across the country have demanded equal pay to the women's national team,"It's only fair," said high-schooler Aiden Benton. "This is a clear case of sexism and age discrimination, that I get paid nothing to play and the women get a decent little paycheck.""End pay discrimination now!" he added, clapping on each word for emphasis.At publishing time, the women had made the counterargument that the 15-year-old boys' teams are smelly boys and should be stuffed in a locker somewhere.