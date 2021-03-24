© AA



Turkey is once more facing a cold front as snow blanketed the city of Istanbul on Wednesday, with the unseasonable spell of weather drawing the city's traffic to a halt, while other cities are affected by heavy snowfall as wellIstanbul was battered by snowfall in the early hours Wednesday, an unusual occurrence for this time of year in the country's most populated metropolis which has experienced two brief but heavy snow spells over the last two months.The precipitation first gripped the Asian side of the city before making its way to the European side, bringing the already congested morning traffic to a halt in some places.For locals, it was an opportunity to take photos in popular locations blanketed with snow but also an ordeal for motorists. Frustrated drivers had to wait for hours, especially on sections of the D-100 highway on the Asian side. A road connecting Arnavutköy and Hadımköy districts on the European side was closed to traffic when a truck drifting on the icy road overturned. Motorists were stranded for a while as snowplows sent to the area were unable to reach it.Sudden snowfall also drove more people to the mass transit system, causing crowds at bus stops and Metrobus stations, while the slowed traffic delayed bus services. The Marmaray, an undersea rail service connecting the city's European and Asian sides, also brimmed with passengers avoiding the traffic on the bridges over the Bosporus. A brief hailstorm also hit some districts.One positive of the precipitation for Istanbul, which, like most of Turkey, faces a future drought, might be rising water levels in dams supplying the city's residents. As of Wednesday, water levels in dams exceeded 68%, surpassing the highest average figures of 2020. It was a remarkable rise since Jan. 9, when the water levels were at their lowest, at around 19%. In March 2020, water levels were around 64%.Traffic jams were visible in parts of the capital while municipality crews strived to clear the roads.Elsewhere, snowfall disrupted transportation in Samsun, Kastamonu, Tokat and Sinop in northern Turkey.The majority of village roads in the western province of Bilecik were also closed to traffic