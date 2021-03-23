Sunday evening into Monday morning saw several inches of more snow fall in Colorado Springs and surrounding areas just a week after a record-setting blizzard.
Here are some of the snow total report by the National Weather Service:
Updated: 9:30 a.m. Monday
- Colorado Springs: 6 inches
- Air Force Academy: 10.4 inches
- Black Forest: 10 inches
- Monument: 8.2 inches
- Palmer Lake: 5.5 inches
- Perry Park:10.5 inches
- Fountain: 3.8 inches
- Falcon: 7 inches
- Calhan: 6 inches
- Ellicott: 3.7 inches
- Manitou Springs: 8.2 inches
- Cascade: 8 inches
- Woodland Park: 6 inches
- Florissant: 5 inches
- Cripple Creek: 9 inches
- Castle Rock: 9.6 inches
- Cañon City: 1.3 inches
- Texas Creek: 7 inches
- Buena Vista: 7 inches
- Salida: 1.2 inches
- Monarch Pass: 2 inches
- Denver: 4.6 inches
- Bailey: 10.7 inches
- Parker: 8.2 inches
- Pueblo West: 1.6 inches
- Golden: 4.3 inches
- Boulder: 2.8 inches