March continues to uphold its title as theSunday evening into Monday morning saw several inches of more snow fall in Colorado Springs and surrounding areas just a week after a record-setting blizzard.Here are some of the snow total report by the National Weather Service:- Colorado Springs: 6 inches- Air Force Academy:- Black Forest:- Monument: 8.2 inches- Palmer Lake: 5.5 inches- Perry Park:- Fountain: 3.8 inches- Falcon: 7 inches- Calhan: 6 inches- Ellicott: 3.7 inches- Manitou Springs: 8.2 inches- Cascade: 8 inches- Woodland Park: 6 inches- Florissant: 5 inches- Cripple Creek: 9 inches- Castle Rock: 9.6 inches- Cañon City: 1.3 inches- Texas Creek: 7 inches- Buena Vista: 7 inches- Salida: 1.2 inches- Monarch Pass: 2 inches- Denver: 4.6 inches- Bailey:- Parker: 8.2 inches- Pueblo West: 1.6 inches- Golden: 4.3 inches- Boulder: 2.8 inches