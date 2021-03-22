Al Khalil Jews
Dozens of Jewish settlers attacked on Saturday morning a Palestinian citizen and his wife in the Masafer Yatta area, south of al-Khalil.

The Masafer Yatta Village Council stated that Saeed Elyan and his wife were injured after they were attacked by settlers in Sha'b Al-Butm area.

The council said that settlers of the Mitzpe Yair settlement threw stones at the farmer Elyan and his wife and beat them while they were on their land. The settlers also smashed the windows of Elyan's private car.

Elyan and his wife were taken to al-Khalil Government Hospital for treatment. Medical sources pointed out that the husband was wounded in his face and suffered bruises in his body while his wife was injured in her pelvis.

Elyan used to stand vigil at his land with his family to defend it against Israeli confiscation.