© Copyright The Palestinian Information Center

Dozens of Jewish settlers attacked on Saturday morning a Palestinian citizen and his wife in the Masafer Yatta area, south of al-Khalil.The Masafer Yatta Village Council stated thatThe council said that settlers of theElyan and his wife were taken to al-Khalil Government Hospital for treatment. Medical sources pointed out that theElyan used to stand vigil at his land with his family to defend it against Israeli confiscation.