Israeli settlers
A group of Jewish Israelis settlers attacked a Palestinian school in the Al-Zawahra neighbourhood of Bethlehem area village Ta'mor on Wednesday, Felesteen.ps reported.

Member of the Palestinian Authority anti-settlement committee in Bethlehem Hassan Brejea said that the settlers broke the door of the school and damaged some of its facilities.

He also said that the Palestinian people in the area rushed to the school and forced the settlers to immediately flee.

Israeli occupation forces had previously destroyed the school, which was rebuilt and opened its doors to students at the beginning of the year.