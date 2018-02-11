Israel settlers Palestinian
© Wisam Hashlamoun/Apaimages
Israeli forces stand in front of Jewish settlers who are harassing Palestinians in the West Bank
Israeli settlers have attempted to abduct two Palestinian children in the village of Madma to the south of the West Bank city of Nablus, Quds Press has reported.

A member of the village council Talaat Ziyadeh said that a group of settlers descended from the illegal settlement of Yitzhar, raided the village and chased two Palestinian children yesterday.

He said that these children are shepherds and they were feeding their goats on the outskirts of the village when the settlers attempted to abduct them.

Speaking to Quds Press, Ziyadeh said that a number of the villagers saw the chase and immediately intervened.

In the wake of the failed abduction attempt clashes broke out between Palestinian villagers and the Israeli settlers.

The Israeli army arrived, fired tear gas and sound bombs to disperse the Palestinian villagers and allow the settlers to safely withdraw.