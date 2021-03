It says the number of children being treated for severe malnutrition fell by more than 80% in Bangladesh and Nepal, and immunisation among children dropped by 35% and 65% in India and Pakistan respectively.



The report also says that child mortality rose the highest in India in 2020 - up by 15.4% - followed by Bangladesh at 13%. Sri Lanka saw the sharpest increase in maternal deaths - 21.5% followed by Pakistan's 21.3%.

There is far too little appreciation yet (particularly in the liberal left circles ordinarily deeply concerned about child deaths in the developing world) of the damage wrought by lockdowns in these countries. Given that they have young-dominated demographies they were never at great risk from COVID-19. It is a tragedy that they were gulled into lockdowns, even more than it is for us.

Yet every

study of real-world data

shows no relationship between restrictions and Covid mortality.

A new United Nations report has laid bare the appalling cost of lockdowns in some of the world's poorest countries.The report, Direct and Indirect Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic and Response in South Asia , examines the effect of the unprecedented Government shutdown policies on healthcare, social services, education and the economy.With the majority of Covid deaths worldwide being among the over 80s, the difference in terms of quality adjusted life years (QALYs) must be staggering.The BBC summarises some key figures included in the report.Experts in India fear that malnutrition rates will be significantly worse across the country as the data comes in over the next few months.David Livermore, Professor of Medical Microbiology at the University of East Anglia and a member of HART , told Lockdown Sceptics:Lockdowns over the past year have often been justified using the precautionary principle as the myth was created that they are cost free, at least in terms of lives, and that any financial cost must be worth it as the measures would save "hundreds of thousands" of lives.Daniel Finkelstein argues in the Times today that "in the absence of preventive measures, it is clear that hundreds of thousands more people would have died".Neither is there evidence of these "hundreds of thousands" of additional deaths in places which eschewed strong restrictions, such as Sweden, South Dakota and Florida.Isn't it time governments took a proper look at what the data shows - the huge harms, the hundreds of thousands of child deaths, the lack of evidence of effectiveness - and renounced lockdowns forever?